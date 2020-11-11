PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education met recently, handling numerous personnel issues.
Employed were Kendra Stahl, girls junior varsity basketball; Kayla Bruner, eighth-grade girls basketball; Kristen Hogrefe, seventh-grade girls basketball; and Becky Dadisman, Rebecca Dorosz, Marla Miller, Myra Frazer, Rachel Horning, Mandy Wyman, Charles Nafziger, Jason Mansfield and Donna Meller, prom committee members.
The board heard updates on the school nutrition program; a district COVID-19 update; district remote learning preparation and planning; and House Bill 305 Simulation and possible affects on the district finances.
In other business, the board:
• held a hearing on the school calendar, with no input given.
• approved the financial reports and investments from October.
• renewed an agreement with Master Electric Energy Sales for 2020-21.
• okayed a resolution to purchase an 84-passenger transit bus.
• discussed a handout on a survey of various master schedules.
• set the next meeting for 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.