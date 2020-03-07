PERRYSBURG — The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee will feature a total of 60 students from northwest Ohio. The spelling competition is slated for 10 a.m. March 14 at Owens Community College, Perrysburg.

Among area competitors are: Emma Krukowski, Archbold Middle School; Katelyn Liechty, Archbold Elementary School; Kyle Hageman, Archbold Middle School; Levi Johnson, Patrick Henry Middle School; Maddox Pennington, Holgate Local Schools; Maria Shema, Wauseon Middle School; Mia Barajas, Wauseon Elementary School; Reese Kessler, Liberty Center Middle School; Ryan Bishop, Pettisville Elementary School; Joy Brown, Liberty Center Middle School; Alex Boothby, Evergreen Elementary School; Hannah Damaske, Evergreen Middle School; and J.T. Barkhimer, Delta Middle School.

Regional winners will compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

