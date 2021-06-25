Defiance's 2021 resurfacing program has shifted attention to the downtown area.
Perry Street and a few side streets have been the focus this week as Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, prepares to continue its $1.18 million paving contract in Defiance.
Not part of the paving contract is the work underway on Perry Street before the paving begins.
The street was closed between Third and Fourth streets this week so Johns Manville could repair a waterline, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow. And on Thursday a crew began work on ADA ramp installation on Perry at West Second Street, Mayor McCann noted.
Areas on Perry and lateral streets have been marked recently with paint to determine where curbs will be replaced and to locate infrastructure such as water and gas lines.
"This won't be a complete curb replacement activity, we are just trying to replace the problematic spots as funding allows," Sprow stated. "ADA curb ramps will also be replaced or added as necessary at intersections."
The project on Perry and some of its side streets will conclude with resurfacing. Sprow expects this to be completed by July 9, though this will be weather dependent.
This year's contract includes other areas throughout Defiance as well, such as Carpenter Road, Fales Street and Emory Street, all of which have been repaved. Carpenter received a new surface from near East River Drive north to around Stadium Drive, but still needed to be striped Thursday while shoulder work remained as well.
Sprow and the mayor said paving work throughout the city should be completed by the end of July.
"I believe with the exception of Kiser Road (a portion of which must be rebuilt) we should be done by the end of July," McCann said.
The Gerken paving contract does not include paving at Kingsbury and Bronson parks, and Riverside Cemetery, which will be completed by Ward Construction Co., Leipsic. That cost is $325,362.
Resurfacing in some parts of the central business district is part of a couple of efforts this summer to help improve the downtown's appearance and traffic patterns.
Three street lights will be taken down soon, according to McCann. These are located at Third and Perry streets, Third Street and Wayne Avenue, and Wayne Avenue and Fifth Street.
They will be replaced with stop signs.
Several buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street also are scheduled to come down to make room for future riverfront enhancements. The demolition is slated to begin in mid-July.
The area will be grassed over this year following the buildings' removal as no plans for riverfront improvements have been approved yet by city council.
And the city also still plans to hang large flower baskets on downtown light posts as were featured last year, according to McCann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.