The Tinora Performing Arts Center (PAC) held an open house Sunday afternoon, allowing the community to come out and explore the state-of-the art facility.
Boasting an audience area of 771 seats, an additional eight handicap seats, an orchestra pit, two catwalks, a full featured stage with 21 set fly rail and extra large wing space, the building is unlike anything seen before in the surrounding area.
According to PAC supervisor and technology director, Eric Spiller, the facility is the accumulative product of extensive research on 14 other theaters he and others toured. They would note aspects of each site that they liked, that they didn’t like, as well take in the opinions of the directors that manage them.
Spiller said it was a universally relayed comment that the acoustics be correct. Hence, there are acoustic panels that line the walls and panels hanging from the ceiling as well to enhance sound quality and amplification.
A lot of careful thought and planning went into the backstage area as well. Spiller, who has personally performed many shows in downtown Defiance with the Fort Defiance Players, took into account what he wished the accommodations for performers would be like.
If one were to go backstage, they would immediately be greeted with a scene shop and prop storage area. The space is large, with a garage door that leads straight to the stage that is approximately 25 feet tall, according to Spiller. Building sets are often done on the stage, he said, so this makes moving set pieces on and off stage easier.
To the left of the scene shop is a hallway where the green room and dressing rooms are located. The green room is an area that will allow performers and crew to monitor the stage in real time, enhancing efficiency for scene changes and performance cues.
The dressing rooms are divided by men’s and women’s locker rooms, with a co-ed makeup room in the center connecting them. The makeup room has over 12 mirrors with warm vanity lights.
Spiller shared that he wanted this room to be co-ed in order to allow the students to help one another with their face makeup. Speaking from his personal experience, he always had to ask others to do his eyeliner for him before a show.
The Crescent-News also got to speak with Tinora’s band director, David Middleton. Middleton has been involved with the marching band for seven years and this is his second year as the director.
He confessed while looking around the room that it finally felt like the band had a “home to perform in, instead of just a gym.”
Middleton revealed that a musical is in the works for sometime in the spring. The band will be working closely with the theater department for the project, something that hasn’t been done in quite a long time in the school’s history.
It is also the first time the theater department actually has a space for its play production equipment, Middleton admitted. The band has always had a band room and storage, but the department had something akin to a gym closet and even had to rent a locker offsite for its equipment.
Asked how it felt seeing such a creative space be made available, Spiller said, “just so exciting. The students are going to be able to be in such a great facility, to be able to do productions and put productions on. Also, I am excited for the community because we’re going, I feel, to be able to bring in such class acts.”
He shared that he is closely working with the Defiance Community Cultural Council to promote the PAC as a venue for artists and shows to come and perform.
As of right now, The Eagles Tribute Band is scheduled to perform there and the Beckett Hancock benefit will also be one of the first events hosted at the PAC, sponsored by “Trees of Life.”
Hancock is a Tinora student who was diagnosed with Larsen’s Syndrome, a bone disorder, from a very early age, according to benefit coordinator Deb Weisgerber, who was present at the open house.
The benefit will be held on Oct. 2 and will have a list of musical performances by local talents. Tickets can be bought at Tinora, Ken’s Furniture, or History Studios in Defiance. For more information, people may contact Deb Weisgerber at 419-782-4311.
