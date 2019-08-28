(Editor’s note: The following is the second of a three-part series about LifeWise Academy, a released time religious instruction program that students in grades 1-6 at Ayersville Local Schools can participate in during school hours, off campus, with parental permission. The program, which is privately funded, is part of the ministry of Stand for Truth.)
Stand for Truth executive director Joel Penton is a man with a goal. That goal is to help grow the ministry of released time religious instruction (RTRI) across Ohio, and eventually the nation.
Penton, a 2002 Van Wert High School graduate, has been the executive director and a youth motivational speaker with Stand for Truth since graduating from The Ohio State University in 2006. Well known during his playing days as a member of The Ohio State University football team from 2002-06, Penton gave his life to Christ as a freshman in high school, which eventually led him to start Stand for Truth.
As a youth motivational speaker, Penton has shared his positive message with nearly 1,000,000 students nationwide. After being approached by representatives from Cross Over the Hill, the RTRI ministry in his hometown of Van Wert, Penton helped found LifeWise Academy. The academy started a pair of RTRI pilot programs at Ayersville Local Schools and Coshocton City Schools this year, with a goal of adding more programs in the near future.
“I was approached by Cross Over the Hill board member Tim Stoller (a contributor to Stand for Truth) two winters ago about released time religious instruction when I was in Van Wert, and at that time I really didn’t know all that much about it,” said Penton in a recent phone interview. “After learning about the impact the program was having on students at Van Wert, I thought, ‘Why aren’t more communities doing this?’
“After seeing the system at Cross Over the Hill that had put together was replicable, Tim said to me, ‘You should adapt this and partner with us to do this on a nationwide level,’” continued Penton. “I learned that there have been released time religious instruction classes at Crestview and Lincolnview (schools in Van Wert County) for decades, and in pockets across the country. The program is so impactful, that I knew we had to do this.”
RTRI for students is allowed to take place during school hours in a school district for the following three reasons: students can only take part in the program with parental permission; it is entirely privately funded; and it takes place off school property, even though it takes place during school hours. To get the program off the ground, Penton held a well-attended fundraiser in April, at the Blackwell Hotel in Columbus.
At the local level, with help and funding from several churches and individuals in the Defiance area, and with help from the Defiance Dream Center, LifeWise Academy classes began Tuesday for students in grades 1-6 at Ayersville Local Schools. The classes, led by instructor Kristen Leaders, take place in a mobile unit on the property of Scott Seigman, who lives right next to the school.
Penton is thrilled that the non-denominational, Bible-based instruction, which includes character-based instruction, is off and running. Knowing that according to statistics, 8 in 10 American youth don’t attend church, but that 90% of those youth attend public schools, Penton feels the sky is the limit in teaching youth about God and Christ during the course of a school year.
“At the national level, our role has been to raise funds to get the program off the ground, and to develop curriculum and support systems for those running the program at the local level,” said Penton. “Locally, each entity raises the money to run the program, mostly with the help of the local churches, and individual contributions. The budget varies from program to program, but the estimated cost is about $120 per student, per year.
“Again, the question that we have been asking ourselves is, ‘Why can’t every community have a released time religious instruction program?’” asked Penton. “We are praying we can effectively bring LifeWise Academy to as many communities as we can in Ohio, and beyond. This feels like God’s timing, and with what’s happening in the lives of youth today, this program can be crucial. We are at a time when we are linking our arms together, to do this together.”
For more information about Penton, go to joelpenton.com. For more information about LifeWise Academy, go to facebook.com/LifeWiseAcademy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.