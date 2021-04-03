WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, in a private ceremony at the Pentagon, the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration flag was presented to the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) in the award-winning Vietnam War Exhibit, reaffirming WAA’s commemorative partnership.
WAA was among the initial organizations to join the wide-ranging list of commemorative partners supporting the efforts of this congressionally chartered commemoration, which was established under the Secretary of Defense. Since first becoming a partner in 2012, WAA has had the distinct honor of conducting 2,190 welcome home ceremonies for Vietnam veterans across the country, presenting each veteran a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin, and thanking them for their service, valor and sacrifice.
“As the nation commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, we are grateful to have commemorative partners like Wreaths Across America,” said retired U.S. Army Major General Peter Aylward, director of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. “Their mission to Remember, Honor and Teach complements our objectives of thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families in the communities where they live.”
“We have learned so much about our Vietnam veterans and their families through this partnership with the commemoration, so much so, that it has inspired us and our volunteers to do more,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “As an expansion of our TEACH mission, we’ll be adding an interactive learning tool about Vietnam veterans to our Mobile Education Exhibit that travels the country, and we are recommitting to not only welcoming these veterans home, but in sharing their stories and helping ensure the next generation know what they sacrificed for our freedoms.”
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18. It is always a free event and open to all people (conditions permitting). For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for a hero, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.