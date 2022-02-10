A Defiance attorney making a run for a state representative seat notes his conservative principles and local public service.
Ted Penner, a Republican of rural Defiance, met last week’s filing deadline for the 82nd House District seat now held by Craig Riedel — who is mounting a campaign for U.S. Congress — and issued a press release Wednesday stating his reasons for running.
“I have northwest Ohio values,” he explained. “I’m a traditional conservative. I’m pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I truly believe we need as little government as possible, and we should only interject when it’s the residents requesting the representative to do so.
“I believe I have what it takes to lead the 82nd District by listening to the residents of this great region,” Penner stated. “I also have the civility it takes to negotiate and advocate for those I would represent.”
If elected, he’d like to promote 21st century agricultural production.
“We have to be vigilant in making sure one of Ohio’s top industries doesn’t get left behind in the technology age,” Penner commented. “That’s why I’ll make sure we are bringing precision ag, and the necessary broadband infrastructure to the forefront.”
He’s had some political experience for years on the local level and also held public service positions.
For 14 years he served as an elected Noble Township trustee, and for the past six he’s been the township’s elected fiscal officer. His term doesn’t expire until March 31, 2024, but Penner said he would step down — required or not — if he were elected state representative.
Additionally, Penner is president of the Defiance County Township Association and is a member of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation board, a director of Sherwood State Bank, former school treasurer and former chairman of the Defiance County Republican Party.
A 1983 graduate of Tinora High School, 1987 graduate of Ohio Northern University and 1991 graduate of Toledo’s College of Law, Penner is a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church and other professional organizations.
In his legal practice in Defiance, Penner noted that he has concentrated on “agriculture, business expansions, estate and business succession planning.” Too, he’s been a business co-owner (Spatial Ag. Systems, LLC for 17 years) before he and his late wife, Brenda, turned things over to his stepson in 2018.
At present, the 82nd District is composed of Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County. This constituency will remain until January 2023 when, presumably, new district maps — now being drawn up by the Ohio Redistricting Commission — will be in force.
Technically, the 82nd District’s boundaries remain up in the air today.
While Penner filed his candidacy with the Putnam County Board of Elections in Ottawa, the county’s inclusion in the 82nd District is only assumed at the moment. Putnam County became part of the 82nd District under new Statehouse district maps recently drawn up by the redistricting commission, but the Ohio Supreme Court rejected them this week. (That map included the southern part of Defiance County as well as Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.)
The commission now has until Feb. 17 (next Thursday) to draw up new maps and make them more equitable on the basis of Republican and Democrat voters. So, these — like the original new maps that also were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court in January — could change the composition of the 82nd District again.
Penner expressed a stoic view of the situation.
“Right now I’m running in the 82nd District as it’s currently comprised,” said Penner, who has four step children with his late wife and six grandchildren. “If there’s a change we’ll figure out what that means when it changes.”
Penner faces the same challenge in waiting things out as his expected Republican opponent in the May 3 GOP primary, Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County. If they are in fact the 82nd’s two GOP candidates in May, the winner will advance to the November general election when a two-year term beginning in January will be at stake.
Magdalene Markward has filed for the seat as a Democrat, so she would face the May 3 GOP winner in November. Independents have until May 2 to declare for the same election while write-ins can do so up until Aug. 29.
