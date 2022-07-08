The two Republican candidates for Ohio's 82nd House District are each trying to take a step up as public servants.
They are Ted Penner, 57, of rural Defiance — Noble Township's fiscal officer — and Roy Klopfenstein, 62, of rural Haviland — a Paulding County commissioner. The winner will face Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert on Nov. 8 with a two-year term in the Ohio Statehouse beginning in January at stake.
All are hoping to replace Craig Riedel of Defiance, who in his third term in the 82nd seat ran unsuccessfully in May for the U.S. 9th District seat. That was supposed to have been the month when the 82nd's primary was decided as well — until challenges to Ohio's redistricting process pushed things back.
But since late May when a federal court ruled on the redistricting issue and the Aug. 2 election date was set, the candidates have achieved some clarity as to who they should actually be asking to vote for them.
The 82nd's new boundaries — to go into effect in January for the Ohio House's next two-year term — will encompass in 2023 all of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties as well as the southern part of Defiance County, excluding Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington townships (see related story).
Both Penner, an attorney with an office in Defiance, and Klopfenstein, a cash grain farmer, have considerable experience in local governments. Penner has been a Noble Township trustee or fiscal officer for 20 years while Klopfenstein is in his third, four-year term as a Paulding County commissioner.
Each speak a pretty conservative language when it comes to what they want to see from government.
When asked about his core issues, for example, Penner mentions "limited government" and "local control" while Klopfenstein points to "anything we can do to promote and retain businesses" along with leaving healthcare decisions in people's hands and keeping Columbus out of local school district decisions.
In speaking about local control, Penner points to Ohio Senate Bill 52 passed just over one year ago by the Ohio General Assembly and signed into law by the governor. It allows more local input on the establishment of wind and solar farms, which have been proliferating in area counties in recent years.
Penner likens this to a zoning matter, saying the same type of input would be afforded locals in the case of a large business facility setting up shop in a new location.
"Senate Bill 52 gave some local input on those projects, and I think that's a good start," Penner said. "... I compare it a lot to industrial growth. If someone has to build a distribution center, it has to go through zoning."
Although green energy projects — such as as new solar farm planned in the Mark Center area — are new to Defiance County, they aren't to Paulding County where Klopfenstein has supported a number of wind farm projects in recent years.
He noted the economic benefits that the wind farms — subsidized considerably through tax credits — have brought to local governments, including townships, Paulding County and schools through payments in lieu of taxes from wind farm companies. Klopfenstein said "the "majority of Paulding County landowners ... loved them or were just tolerant of them" because "they realized the good that came from them."
However, he believes that green energy is not going to "save the Earth as it's being touted" while "the bigger issue is we should be building bigger (energy) base loads" through clean coal, natural gas and nuclear to avoid the likelihood of electrical blackouts.
Too, Klopfenstein noted that the wind farm/solar farm matter also is a "property rights issue" wherein landowners decide what they want to do, but said SB 52 "certainly gives us more local control if we can have reasonable dialogue about it."
Still, he questioned whether SB 52 sets Ohio on the road to allow "referendum voting" on too many topics, pointing to West Coast states that have dealt with this for some years.
"... when you start referendum voting people are going to continue to want to go down that path, and long term that's not good," Klopfenstein said.
On the economic front, each has an interest, and some experience, in promoting businesses — Penner as a Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board member and Klopfenstein as a county commissioner.
As indicated above, Klopfenstein supports such things as job training and job placement while Penner mentions not only his CIC experiences, but those through his professional career as an attorney.
His Defiance practice focuses on small businesses in estate and tax matters, he explained. And as a CIC board member he's helped promote public-private endeavors in the business community.
"We've done some of this — getting the business community and educators together and facilitate that so they know what each other is doing," he said. "That type of thing has worked well. I think the big thing is fostering some cooperation on all of those things."
The candidates share similar views on a number of other topics important to conservatives. For example, both question the teaching of "critical race theory (CRT)" in public schools that recasts American history in a light many conservatives find objectionable.
"It's incredible that we even have to talk about it," said Klopfenstein, characterizing the matter as a divisive issue that creates "categories for people" in assigning blame for past errors. ... It's nothing but divisiveness."
"I don't believe that should be taught in the schools, but you also have to be cautious over how much the legislation is impacting local districts," said Penner, adding that he would want to carefully consider legislation that would prohibit it because "I don't want the state overly regulating individual school boards."
Another current topic in Columbus impactful on the local area and its reliance on agriculture is Gov. Mike DeWine's recent H2Ohio initiative which promotes various farmland conservation practices as a way to address the quality of Lake Erie and its watershed.
"As with any program adjustments will need to be made as time evolves as will regulation of wastewater, storm water and other sources," stated Penner. "I think progress is being made, and that we need to remain vigilant and remember that environmental issues develop over a period of years and solutions will not solve them overnight, but improvements will develop over a period of years as well. The best programs or solutions are ones that are reasonable to be implemented and affordable for the businesses, households, or communities impacted."
Said Klopfenstein: "... we're all aware of the algal blooms (in Lake Erie and Grand Lake St. Marys). Certainly anything we can to help with that is good, but so much of farming is weather-related. ... The program can look like it's successful, but because of a weather pattern it could like a failure (when) the only difference is the weather pattern. ... I think the agricultural sector has done a pretty good job of managing it."
