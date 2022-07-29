A special primary on Tuesday across four northwest Ohio counties will decide a Republican primary for a local Statehouse seat while voters also will decide three contested state central party seats.
But most local election eyes will be focused on the 82nd District House contest between Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County.
In a race delayed by the drama of state redistricting measures, the two are seeking the Republican nomination for the 82nd, and the right to move on to the Nov. 8 election where the winner will face Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert.
"I'm ready to move on to the next phase and put this long, lengthy process to rest," said Klopfenstein on Thursday.
"I think any you campaign you're ready for it to get here so you can move on to the next step," commented Penner on the same day.
The two candidates filed their petitions much earlier this year for a race they thought would be decided on the traditional spring primary date in May. However, challenges to the Republican-controlled redistricting process resulted in Ohio Supreme Court rejection of several redistricting maps as unfair.
A federal court ultimately stepped in and decided upon one of the maps, allowing a primary to be scheduled for Aug. 2.
That meant an extended campaign for Penner and Klopfenstein, who had to wait before even knowing for sure which voters would decide their electoral fate.
As things turned out with the map drawing, the 82nd District — beginning in January — will include Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties as well as the majority of Defiance County, minus its five northern townships (Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington), which will be part of the 81st District.
This is a considerable change from the district's current composition (Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the northwest corner of Auglaize County).
Both candidates feel they did what they could during the campaign, though much ground literally needed to be covered. Penner noted the district's 39 municipalities and 46 townships while Klopfenstein said approximately 120,000 people live in the 82nd.
"I haven't been in all 39 municipalities and 46 townships by my count, but I've been to a lot of them," said Penner. "I feel I've covered the district pretty well and met a lot of great people, and everybody's had a great reception everywhere you go, but that's the kind of people that make up the district."
"We felt we did very well," said Klopfenstein, adding that "certainly I did not make it everywhere" but "we met a lot of great folks."
Voters in the Defiance six-county area will see only three other contested races — and no issues — on their ballots Tuesday:
• Charles Bakle of Defiance and Andrew VanHorn are candidates for the man's seat for the Ohio Democratic Party Central Committee in Ohio's 1st Senate District (covering northwest Ohio counties). Incumbent Timothy Davis is not seeking re-election.
• Robert Campbell, James Horton and Tony Schroeder are the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee candidates for the man's seat in the 1st District. Campbell of Findlay is the incumbent.
• Gina Campbell, LuAnne Cooke and Haydee Sadler are the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee candidates for the woman's seat in the 1st District. Campbell of Findlay is the incumbent.
Eve Gray is unopposed for the Ohio Democratic Party Central Committee's woman's seat in the 1st District. Marjorie Castanien of Defiance is not seeking re-election.
The winners Tuesday will receive four-year terms.
Central party committee seats are based on Ohio's 33 Senate districts, and include two seats per district — one man and one woman. They help coordinate policy on the statewide level for each of the main political parties.
Republicans Rob McColley of Napoleon and James Hoops of Napoleon also will be on local ballots Tuesday for re-election to Statehouse seats, but they are unopposed for their party's nominations. Neither are opposed in November as of this writing.
Early voting for Tuesday's primary began in June, and will continue through Monday. Polls on Tuesday will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., with the election outcome expected to be announced later that night.
