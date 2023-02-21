Peg McDonald, the associate director of Defiance’s Stroede Center for the Arts, is retiring and starting a new chapter in her life — becoming a member of the Ohio Arts Professional Network (OAPN).
McDonald, who began a two-year term in January, wanted to be on the OAPN board — a volunteer position — to be able to work with artists in that organization.
“I think it is a fantastic organization for anyone who is in the art field,” said McDonald who will step down on March 10 as the Stroede Center’s associate director.
Andrew Schultz, the Stroede’s previous artistic director first suggested the non-profit organization to McDonald.
“He had suggested the OAPN and that it was a good conference to go to, so I did and it was great,” she added. “Everybody is very welcoming. Everyone wants to talk to everybody. I’ve been to four conferences. They do a lot of work and do a lot of contacting people, things like that. I just thought it was my time to volunteer and help out.”
The Ohio Arts Professionals Network’s mission statement is “... to support and grow the touring arts and cultural industry in Ohio.”
Members of the OAPN consist of people in the arts industry that have done booking for musicians, artists, tickets sales, etc.
According to its website, “Our membership provides a platform for connecting, developing and creating business relationships, partnerships and cooperative ventures with performing arts organizations and artist management agencies doing business in Ohio and nearby states.”
McDonald and other board members are in charge of keeping track of the organization’s financial stability.
She is on the conference and the membership committees. The conference committee is in charge of planning a conference that happens biannually in various towns around Ohio, with last year’s being held in Toledo.
Retiring from her position as associate director of the Stroede, McDonald is leaving it in Jeff and Sarah Tackett’s charge.
“It’s in good hands,” McDonald said. “They’re going to do some big things.”
