A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Defiance’s east side Thursday evening.

According to the Defiance Police Department, at 8:05 p.m., on East Second Street, east of Upton Street, a vehicle struck an adult female who was crossing the roadway. The names of those involved have yet to be released by law enforcement.

The pedestrian was taken from the scene by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable.

Tags

Load comments