LIBERTY CENTER — A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Liberty Center.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old male was struck by a car on West Maple Street, Liberty Center, at approximately 5 p.m. The boy was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.
Assisting at the scene was Liberty Center Fire/EMS.
The names of the persons involved in the crash were unavailable at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.