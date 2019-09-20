LIBERTY CENTER — A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Liberty Center.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old male was struck by a car on West Maple Street, Liberty Center, at approximately 5 p.m. The boy was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.

Assisting at the scene was Liberty Center Fire/EMS.

The names of the persons involved in the crash were unavailable at press time.

Tags

Load comments