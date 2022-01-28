Defiance Mayor Mike McCann's administration is studying the possibility of a downtown pedestrian bridge in a particularly historical location in the Maumee River.
Administrator Jeff Leonard informed city council Tuesday night of an expenditure totaling $24,800 to employ the Maumee engineering firm Mannik & Smith Group to study a possible crossing in one of two locations.
One is the Pioneer Railcorp railroad bridge just west of the Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street, the other is between those two crossings where a mule bridge stood during Defiance's functional canal days in the early 19th century.
The railroad bridge is still used as a short line track by Pioneer Railcorp for very slow moving trains (maximum speed five miles per hour). According to McCann, the option there is to place a sidewalk along the rail bridge for a pedestrian crossing.
The other option, he explained, is building something akin to the old mule bridge between the Purple Heart Bridge and the railroad bridge. However, this would have to be built tall enough to withstanding higher river levels and strong enough to resist impacts from ice strikes, McCann indicated, so it could be more expensive than the railroad bridge option.
"I think it would be a nice amenity, and I think we can get grants for it because of what it is," he said.
According to the city's engineer, Melinda Sprow, "part of the study may identify grant possibilities for construction."
But beyond paying for the cost of the Mannik & Smith study — which has not yet started — no funding presently is available for this project. The city already has committed to using much of its American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government for other purposes, including a new road for the Harmon Business Park.
McCann has no idea what a pedestrian bridge might cost at the moment.
He envisions such a bridge tying in with future plans for developing "Gateway Park" just south of the Purple Heart Bridge in an area where business buildings once stood. Functionally, the city already has a pedestrian crossing across that bridge which also goes under the structure.
"If all you're looking at is functionality we have what we need, but we do look beyond functionality," he said.
A $25,000 line item for the study appears in the city's 2022 capital improvements budget approved by council in December.
