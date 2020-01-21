PAULDING — Talk about a vision for 2020.
The staff at the Paulding County Carnegie Library District (PCCL) have some big things lined up for this year.
“We have some exciting things happening at PCCL in 2020,” said Ellen Williams, director of the library district. “We will be opening the Grover Hill Branch of the Paulding County Carnegie Library.”
The library board agreed to fund a branch in Grover Hill starting in 2020. The Friends of the Grover Hill Branch Library organization was formed to help with the effort.
Members of the Friends organization worked to secure a location and will pay for maintenance and utilities of the facility. The library district will provide staff, books, online sources and other materials at the site.
“We were able to raise the funds needed to purchase the building from generous donors in the community,” said Lisa McClure, a member of the Friends organization.
A former bank on South Main Street in Grover Hill was purchased for the branch. Renovations currently are underway at the site.
“Our November fundraiser with Daryl Dasher and a meal was sold out. We allowed for 200 tickets. The night was a success and we were able to raise the necessary funds to continue the renovations,” McClure said. “Many have stepped up to provide in-kind donations from landscaping to donating time and talents to get the library sign up and functioning.”
Williams said the support of the Grover Hill community to the branch “has been fantastic.”
“Our goal is to open the Grover Hill Branch Library during the first half of 2020,” she said. “We look forward to supporting Grover Hill and the surrounding area with all the services of our other library branch locations.”
Opening a new branch is just one of the things district staff members are working on this year. Library officials also will be working with the county commissioners to support the county’s bicentennial celebration throughout the year.
On Feb. 1, the district is sponsoring a “Bring Your Child to the Library” Day.
“We hope the community will take a few minutes that day or any day convenient for them, to stop by the library and introduce their child to the opportunities the library has to offer,” Williams said.
There also is one other big event this spring.
“We are very excited to be working with Ted Yoder to schedule a visit to PPCL this spring,” Williams said. “Mr. Yoder is a national hammered dulcimer champion and YouTube sensation.”
A date for the visit will be posted on the district’s Facebook page when confirmed.
Other programs for the district this year include the annual summer reading program, which will have the theme “Imagine Your Story.” It will focus on fairy tales, mythology and fantasy.
The annual Library Extravaganza will be held in October as well. The theme has not yet been announced.
Also this year, the main branch will have laptop computers available for in-house use. The laptops are to provide patrons with online options, in addition to the desktop computers.
However, there may be one change patrons see at the library district and other libraries that may not be so welcome. The Mackin database has proposed a policy change for 2020.
“The biggest news in libraries is Mackin’s proposed policy of allowing only single eBook per title for new release library eBooks,” Williams said. “In the past, libraries were able to purchase multiple use titles effective the date of publication. This Mackin policy will severely limit availability of new release titles to library users. Digital content and access to online information is an important part of libraries.”
Despite what happens, there will certainly be a lot to do at the library district this year and a lot of that is thanks to the Paulding County community as a whole.
“Public support of our library is so important,” Williams said. “Not only do we want the public to use our facilities, we hope they take advantage of the materials, online resources and programming we offer. We rely on financial support through state library funding and local levies. Paulding County has been supportive of our libraries, and we appreciate that financial support.”
