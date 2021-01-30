PAULDING — The Paulding County Area Foundation (PCAF) recently wrapped up the December 2020 grant cycle, awarding money to many organizations across the county.
United Way of Paulding County received a grant in the amount of $5,000 to help aid its Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. The program focuses around early literacy providing a book a month for free to any child of Paulding County, newborn to the child’s fifth birthday.
MY 102.7 Paulding County’s own radio station received a grant for $8,750 to help purchase additional equipment to expand their growing MySports initiative. MySports.live allows friends and family across the country to watch their loved ones compete in high school sports during the attendance restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paulding Soccer Club was awarded a grant for $5,000 to go toward its five-field soccer complex in Paulding at the Lela Jeffery McGuire Park for children ages 4 through eighth grade. Two regulation-sized soccer fields and three youth-sized fields in one location will allow parents to be present for more than one child’s game at a time. This expansion will allow many kids throughout the county to engage in teamwork and a new opportunity for growth and well-being.
Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival received $1,300 to purchase and install LED lighting for the Otto Jacob building, as well as exit lighting for restrooms on the grounds. Improvements made to the fairgrounds throughout the year make an impact on the festival in the fall.
Paulding County Economic Development was awarded $1,500 to purchase “I Love Paulding County” T-shirts to be given to all high school seniors in the county. The shirts will feature the Paulding County Area Foundation logo on the arm.
Synergy Learning Center was awarded a grant for $1,000 to be used for resources at Synergy Learning in Van Wert. The funds will be used throughout the year for the needs of the students of Paulding County.
Friends of the Paulding County Parks received a grant for $1,000 to aid in the building of a pavilion at Rochester Park. This will allow people from the community to gather at the park and enjoy the great outdoors.
Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House was awarded $1,800 to help Paulding County families that utilize the house for overnight lodging while their children undergo lifesaving treatments at area hospitals.
Friends of the Grover Hill Library received $5,000 to purchase a digital community sign that will be used to share community events and other messages in the Grover Hill and surrounding areas, as well as events at the Grover Hill Branch Library.
The Paulding County Area Foundation is looking forward to serving the community in 2021. Through scholarships, grants, and other charitable giving the foundation impacts the community and the people in it in a positive way. The foundation focuses on using contributions from donors to help the community prosper and enhance the quality of life in Paulding County. To be considered for the next grant cycle, forms can be found on the Foundation’s website, pauldingcountyareafoundation.com. All forms must be submitted to the Paulding County Area Foundation office by April 9 for consideration in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.