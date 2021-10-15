PAYNE — Voters here have several municipal government matters to decide during this fall's general election.
Besides an unexpired term for mayor and contested council races in this town of approximately 1,200 people, voters will decide a pair of replacement levies for village functions.
The mayor's race is between Austin Scheiner — who took over for Steve Wobler after he stepped down earlier this year for health reasons — and Parker Martin. They are vying for the balance of Wobler's four-year term, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
"Over the last five years we've seen a fair bit of progress in the town, and we'd like to continue that momentum and continue moving Payne forward," said Scheiner, adding that he'd like to see Payne "an active, vibrant town 20 years from now."
Scheiner had been a council member, so his elevation to mayor left a brief vacancy on council which was filled this week by Jason Hower. He will serve until the position's four-year term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
Martin has had a leadership position in the village as well, serving as president of the Payne Youth and Community Center.
"I believe that running for this position gives me the opportunity to experience local politics firsthand while giving back to the community," explained Martin. "My focus would be in village beautification projects, local events and the local economy. ... I want to ensure the people's needs are met, and I will always welcome the input of ideas from our community. I will be the best advocate I can be to address those issues."
Five council candidates are on the ballot for four seats whose terms expire at year's end.
They are Lora Lyons — the only incumbent — along with Priscilla Kadolph, Nancy Speice, Allen Wobler and Jennifer Zartman.
Voters are asked to choose four of the above five names with the winners on Nov. 2 beginning four-year terms in January.
Council President Andrew Head and fellow council members Randy Miller and Andy Zartman have chosen not to seek re-election this year. Their terms expire at the end of this year.
The council winners will join Hower and Kevin Wannemacher whose terms expire at the end of 2023.
Payne voters also are deciding a pair of five-year replacement levies — one is three mills for current expenses, the other is for one mill to fund police operations.
The 3-mill levy covers the village's street lights, according to Payne's fiscal officer, Rhonda Stabler.
Voters are being asked to approve the same millage as exists with these levies now, but the replacement component would allow them to collect on updated property valuation rates, thus bringing in more revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.