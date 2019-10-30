PAYNE — A mayor’s race and two village council seats are being decided here this fall.
Incumbent Mayor Steve Wobler is attempting to win a second, four-year term as mayor on Nov. 5, and is opposed by Matt Reighter, who finished last among four candidates for the position in November 2015.
In 2015, Wobler received more votes than the other three candidates combined.
Meanwhile, four candidates (Lyn Collis, Austin Scheiner, Nancy Speice and Kevin Wannemacher) are seeking two village council seats.
Scheiner and Collis are incumbents. Collis is finishing the unexpired term of Steven Crowley who was elected in November 2015, but later stepped down.
Speice was a council member from 1984-2004, then served as Payne’s mayor for two terms until 2012.
The winners will begin four-year terms in January, and join Payne’s four other council members (Andrew Head, J. Randy Miller, Lora Lyons and Andrew Zartman) whose seats are up for election in 2021.
A profile of one of the mayoral candidates who returned a Crescent-News questionnaire follows:
Steve Wobler
Age: 57
Add-ress: 105 E. Oak St.
Educa-tion: 1980 graduate, Wayne Trace High School
Family: wife, Kathie; sons, Kyle Wobler and Dustin Miller
Occupation: BF Goodrich for 29.9 years
Previous political office: Payne mayor since 2016
Reason for seeking office: “I am running for re-election as mayor because I care deeply for Payne and I want to continue to provide experienced leadership that strikes the right balance for our community. I also want to channel that experience toward our future progress and goals.
“I wholeheartedly support projects that bring our community together such as public events, community gatherings and nice parks. We have made huge strides in these areas and we must continue down this path to remain relevant and retain our youth. Payne has been fiscally responsible and accountable through my current term and this would continue.
“Many of the campaign promises I made during the last election have been implemented, and Payne is traveling in the right direction. We have become a more appealing community with the monthly bulky waste pickup and the demolition of blighted properties. We also became more transparent when I developed the webpage (villageofpayne.com), and now we can be found on Facebook at Village of Payne. I would like to continue the progress we have made and put a strong focus on improving our infrastructure moving forward.
“Economic development is vital to Payne as many small communities struggle with financial obligations, along with other daily struggles. I would encourage all residents to continue to support our local businesses whenever possible. We have applied for many grants in the last four years and received very positive results. I will continue to work with council and the BPA to actively pursue grants and continue to stay focused on our future. Our future is now! #paynepride.”
Top goals: “1. Infrastructure paving, water and sewer. Working with the BPA and council to continue improvements through grants and other sources.
“2. Continue with transparency, maintain parks, continue to strive toward investing in our future and providing public services as needed. I will continue to keep the community updated on all events through social media and the webpage. Continue to look for grant opportunities.
“3. Continue to pursue and try to attract new business to town, along with retaining the business base now in place. I try to achieve this by working with Paulding County Economic Development and council. This will be a struggle as many villages have seen a major decrease in businesses and in locally-owned shops. It is vital for our community that we do this.”
Profiles of the two council candidates who returned a Crescent-News questionnaire follow:
Lyn Collis
Age: 41
Address: 230 West St.
Education: graduate, Wayne Trace High School; graduate, International Business College (associate degree in computer sciences)
Family: son, Kaden
Occupation: senior business analyst with DXC Technology
Previous political office: appointed Payne Village Council member since 2018
Reason for seeking office: “To retain a seat on town council.”
Top goals: “1. Bring a strong presence to the county for the village of Payne (achieving by taking a seat on the Paulding County Vision Board as Payne’s representative, and Paulding County Vision Board-quality of life subcommittee).
“2. Bring growth to the village of Payne (active in the village of Payne’s event committee and seeking involvement with Payne’s Chamber of Commerce).
“3. Obtain more grant money for the village of Payne (self-funded initial grant-writing certification through Owens Community College and seeking additional courses).”
Nancy Speice
Age: 68
Address: 205 Dallas St.
Educa-tion: 1968 graduate, Payne High School
Family: husband, Ray; sons, Michael and Kenneth
Occupation: retired, substitute bus driver for Wayne Trace Local Schools
Previous political office: Payne Village Council, 1984-2004; Payne mayor, 2004-12
Reason for seeking office: “I want to work with all persons on council and the mayor to maintain an openness, so all the taxpayers know where and what is being done in the village to upgrade, and how money is being used. I would like to put input into the village to grow.”
Top goals: “To continue to show progress in all aspects of growth for the village of Payne, and to continue upgrading the infrastructure.
“To obtain grants for the benefit of the community. Attend meetings to learn all information.
“I feel that I have the experience with being on council and being mayor. To work with and put input into the village.”
