• Paulding County
Meeting changes:
Due to the upcoming holidays, the Payne Village Council and Board of Public Affairs will have an alternate meeting schedule. The Dec. 27 and Jan. 10 meetings of council and BPA are canceled. Council and BPA will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3. The regular meeting schedule will resume after Jan. 10.
