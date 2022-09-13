PAYNE — On Saturday, this town commemorated its sesquicentennial — 150 years since establishment as a village — with many activities, including a parade through the downtown.
The weather was overcast and a little drizzly, but the rain held off as the procession made its way down the street. Turnout to view and walk in the parade was high.
The parade was led the by grand marshals who were seated in the back of Payne’s historic fire truck, pulled on a flatbed truck.
The local Payne and surrounding fire departments also turned out for the parade.One of the Payne Fire Department trucks carried a fire-dog mascot throwing candy to the spectators.
The procession was led by the town’s police followed by the American Legion Post 297 Color Guard (an honor guard for flags, including inactive rifles.) A float with several veterans also was part of the parade.
Some of the others who participated in the parade included members of the Flat Rock Lodge, Baughman Tile Co. — which pulled a large flatbed with six rolls of bright yellow tile through the downtown — Dennings Drive Inn and the Payne Girl Scout troop, to name a few.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office brought up the end of the parade, after which spectators could go to the American Legion Post 297 just across the train tracks where a petting zoo, bounce houses and food trucks had been set up.
