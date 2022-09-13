Payne parade grand marshals

Payne's sesquicentennial was celebrated Saturday with many activities and a downtown parade. The parade's grand marshals ride in the back of an historic fire truck in this photo.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

PAYNE — On Saturday, this town commemorated its sesquicentennial — 150 years since establishment as a village — with many activities, including a parade through the downtown.

