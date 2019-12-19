Payne Elementary food drive

Students and staff at Payne Elementary School, led by the student council, collected more than 1,800 food items for Neighbors in Need this holiday season. Shown with the items are front row, from left: Grayson Sutton, Blake Noggle, Lilly Shepherd and Khloe Merriman. Back row, from left: Mya Endicott, Emma Stouffer, Jack Schoenauer and Stella Laukhuf.

 Photo courtesy of Payne Elementary School

