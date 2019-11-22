Payne Elementary School students in grades 1-3 involved in the GATE (gifted) program, visited the John Paulding Historical Society’s annual Festival of Trees. The students were given a guided tour, visited with “Woody” the talking tree and were treated to fresh-baked cookies. Shown are the students with gifted intervention specialist Ashley Shepherd.
