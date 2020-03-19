PAYNE — To celebrate Read Across America, Payne Elementary School recently participated in Dr. Seuss related dress-up days, held a book fair in the school library and finished off the week by holding the fifth annual book exchange.

Title I teacher April Krouse plans the exchange for the school every year, in the hope to promote literacy and encourage students to learn to love all different kinds of books. Students were encouraged to bring in up to two books from home for the exchange this year.

Both students and teachers made donations and close to 300 books were gathered. The classes enjoyed choosing books from their favorite author, topics and genres. Students who participated were entered into a drawing to receive a $25 gift certificate to spend at the book fair.

This year’s winner was fifth-grader Olivia Zartman.

