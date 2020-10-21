PAYNE — Emergency personnel from Paulding County and Allen County, Ind., were called to the scene of a semi/train crash near here at the state line Tuesday afternoon. A second similar crash occurred Wednesday morning at the same location, involving another semi and train.
According to Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn, at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, a semi from a Matthews, N.C., trucking company was crossing the Norfolk Southern Railroad when the trailer got hung up on the tracks. The driver was reportedly unable to free the semi, and exited the cab before the eastbound train struck it.
The driver, whose name was unavailable, was not injured in the incident. The train engineer and conductor were unharmed as well.
Bohn noted that the semi was carrying truck chassis on the flat bottom trailer. The impact by the train scattered debris for a quarter of a mile before the train came to a stop. The train blocked three crossings in Indiana for nearly four hours. The Norfolk Southern train was hauling rail cars full of grain.
Norfolk Southern crew members responded to the scene, assessed the situation, the damage to the lead engine and the welfare of the crew, Bohn reported. Damaged truck chassis had to be cut away from the engine and removed from the tracks before the train could continue on its way.
First responders from New Haven and Woodburn fire departments in Indiana and Payne Fire/EMS assisted at the scene. Law enforcement agencies from Allen County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Patrol responded to the accident.
The Paulding County EMA assisted at the scene with two light towers. Ohio 613, west of Payne, was closed down for a period of time during the incident.
A private company was brought in to clean up the fuel spill.
Then at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, a semi-trailer was crossing the same railroad and the jacks from the trailer reportedly got hung up on the tracks. The driver had to exit his cab as an eastbound Norfolk Southern train approached the crossing.
The semi was struck by the train. No injuries were reported.
Handling both crashes was the Allen County, Ind., Sheriff's Office. Additional information, including the names of the drivers, was unavailable.
