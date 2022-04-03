PAYNE — A structure fire northwest of here Sunday afternoon in Paulding County's Harrison Township destroyed one barn and damaged another.
Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to 3354 Paulding County Road 124, just east of Harrison Township Road 21, and a bit west of Ohio 49 between Payne and Antwerp.
Smoke initially was visible for many miles from U.S. 24 just west of Defiance.
Firefighters from at least three departments — Antwerp, Paulding and Payne were on the scene, with Payne Volunteer Fire Department the lead agency.
One building, which apparently housed several horses, was completely destroyed by fire and collapsed while a second large barn west of it also caught fire. However, firefighters were able to save that building although it appeared to have been in poor shape prior to the fire with a noticeably failing roof.
A horse trailer was visible next to the building that was destroyed while several horses milled around in an area north of the structure. All of the horses appeared to have escaped from the building unharmed, according to one firefighter.
Firefighting vehicles were parked on Road 124, closing it to through traffic. A Paulding County Sheriff's deputy manned an intersection to the east of the fire at Road 124 and Harrison Township Road 33.
The fire may have started from a burnpile, according to one firefighter. Gusty southwest winds were apparent Sunday afternoon as firefighters battled the blazes.
The property is owned by Daniel and Kristi Hughes, according to the Paulding County Auditor's Office website.
