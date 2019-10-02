NAPOLEON — A $106,607.36 payment to Gerken Paving Inc. was approved for the county’s 2019 street resurfacing program during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
Tuesday’s session opened with a meeting of the records commission, followed by an executive session to discuss compensation of personnel. No related action was taken.
Commissioners also met with Deb Gerken, Heidi Keween and Napoleon city manager Joel Mazur to discuss possible future sites for the Summer Feeding Program.
Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber met with the board at 2:30 p.m.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• approved budget adjustments.
• approved then-and-now certificates.
• rescinded a resolution guaranteeing payment to Northwestern Water and Sewer due to an incorrect payment amount.
• approved a payment guarantee to be paid to the Ohio Water Development Authority for a loan in the amount of $45,583.91 by Northwestern Water and Sewer District if the district’s merger with the Henry County Water and Sewer District fails.
The board is scheduled to meet again Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. A joint ditch meeting with Fulton County is set for 9:30 a.m.
