NAPOLEON — A change in Napoleon’s municipal pay classification schedule generated some concern during city council’s meeting Monday night, three weeks after a related measure was turned down.
Council also handled three budget-related measures (see related story, page A10) and approved rates for its new aquatic center that is planned to open in 2021 (see related story, page A3).
The pay classification ordinance for non-union employees unanimously passed Tuesday (7-0) with an emergency clause following a first reading, and will come back for a second reading at council’s Dec. 21 meeting. A similar measure was unanimously defeated by council following an executive session on Nov. 16.
Another executive session was held Monday — lasting approximately one-half hour — but this time council emerged and approved the legislation after, with changes made during the past three weeks.
Generally speaking, the ordinance provides for 2% employee increases for the city’s non-union employees, effective on the city pay period beginning next week.
City Engineer Chad Lulfs questioned the changes, suggesting that his “cost-of-living” adjustment was “singled out” in the legislation. He said the change would not only impact living standards, but retirement benefits.
Council President Joe Bialorucki responded that “we did the same with three other positions as well.” He noted uncertainty with city tax receipts in light of the coronavirus situation as a reason for the changes.
Councilman Ross Durham noted the uncertainty as well, and said he would like to see an ad-hoc committee formed to conduct an employee salary survey.
But Lulfs, who said he is not paid from the general fund, noted that in the past “we were audited by the state. These positions were deemed to be either where they needed to be or low.”
Another factor in council’s position, according to one councilman included concerns about a change in the city’s reciprocity income tax credit. The credit was recently reduced by council from 100% to 70% for those who live in Napoleon, but pay an income tax in another town.
This change will require affected residents to pay more in income taxes.
In a related matter, council approved three separate motions directing the city law director to draw up future legislation on three pay matters in 2021.
These concern three positions: city manager, held by Joel Mazur; finance director, held by Kelly O’Boyle; and law director, held by Billy Harmon.
The legislation will propose that each be given a $2,500 payment in 2021, but no salary increases.
