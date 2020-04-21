PAULDING — Street paving may begin this week in an area of this village that has been inconvenienced by an ongoing storm sewer separation project.
Village administrator Dale Goebel informed council about this project during its meeting Monday evening. He also noted public mowing requirements and mentioned the possibility of using electronic technology to put council meetings online from this point forward.
The storm sewer separation project has been ongoing, but is nearing completion with related paving projects expected to begin this week, Goebel indicated.
He said he isn’t sure where the work will start first, but paving is expected on portions of a number of streets. Among them are Caroline and Harrison streets, which will be milled and repaved, according to Goebel.
However, work on streets such as Perry and Jackson streets will include only repaving the trenches needed for the project, he explained. This was necessary to keep costs down, he added.
“... we looked at them and tried to spend the money as wisely as we could to get the most for our money,” said Goebel.
He also reminded the public not to blow grass clippings onto village streets during mowing season as these can clog up catch basins.
Goebel said he would ask the police department to give out warnings, and “if it gets too bad we’ll have to have further enforcement. ... I’m just asking for some common sense and cooperation.”
On another topic, Goebel suggested that the village continue using Zoom technology to put council meetings online live. The audio and video conferencing technology was used Monday night due to the coronavirus situation.
The immediate long-term cost would be $15 per month, according to Goebel.
“I feel that for no more than what it would cost, it would help with public comments,” he said.
The Zoom technology could be used for council committee meetings as well, Goebel added.
Council passed a motion approving Goebel’s report, which also allows him to move forward on the purchase of a second zero turn mower for the village.
Later, Mayor Greg White thanked Paulding citizens for their actions during the coronavirus situation, noting the low number of cases in Paulding County.
“I think we should be proud of ourselves for no more cases than we’ve had in the village and the county,” he said.
In other business Monday:
• council approved the third and final reading of a resolution allowing participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s road salt contract for 2020.
• Finance Director Zoe McMaster noted the need for council to accept payment of $5,860.22 from the federal HHS Cars Act Relief. Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman will review the matter first.
• McMaster noted that 88 persons were on the village’s list for water shut-offs (although these have been delayed due to the coronavirus situation.) “None of them are new to the game,” said McMaster, noting that half probably would have paid today had the shut-offs gone through.
• Goebel suggested erecting a marquis sign at the northeast corner of the village building. The sign would be used to announce a variety of village functions, such as leaf pickup or garbage-pickup related matters. He said he is looking into the cost.
• council scheduled a utility committee for 4 p.m. April 28 to discuss drainage concerns in Emerald Acres. A finance committee will follow at 4:45 p.m. to review proposed credit card and investment policies, while the safety committee will meet at 5:15 p.m.
• council passed two motions approving village financial statements and the payment of village bills.
