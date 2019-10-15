A view of the new Clinton Street bridge from the northeast shows the structure’s new deck in the background, as well as street paving that took place Saturday morning. The deck was poured on Oct. 4-5, while the first course of asphalt paving — between the bridge and High Street north of the Maumee River — was put down Friday and Saturday. The first course of paving on the bridge is expected soon.
