bridge paving photo

Gerken Paving of Napoleon put down a course of pavement on the south approach to Defiance’s new Clinton Street bridge Friday. The north approach was paved two weeks ago. A final course of pavement on both approaches to the bridge is expected later, but the new concrete deck will not be paved, according to Ohio Department of Transportation project engineer Bashar Kanouh. The new bridge is expected to open in early December.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Gerken Paving of Napoleon put down a course of pavement on the south approach to Defiance’s new Clinton Street bridge Friday. The north approach was paved two weeks ago. A final course of pavement on both approaches to the bridge is expected later, but the new concrete deck will not be paved, according to Ohio Department of Transportation project engineer Bashar Kanouh. The old bridge was removed last winter, with the new bridge expected to open in early December.

Load comments