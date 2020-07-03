PAULDING — Within two weeks time, Paulding County officials are planning to open a new youth assessment center, which will be the first for Ohio’s smaller counties.
As the name suggests, the center will serve as a place where troubled youths can be evaluated as they work through the juvenile criminal justice system, and placed in programs and services that may address their needs.
The plan is for the assessment center to open on or about July 13 in downtown Paulding, just south of the courthouse in a space at the Small Business Innovation Center, 103 Perry St., under the direction of Melinda Wenzlick. (The office is being leased through the Paulding County Economic Development Office.)
Ideally, this initial space will be leased on a monthly basis — perhaps until later in the year — before a larger, more appropriate facility can be found, according to Paulding County Juvenile and Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp.
The project is made possible by a $300,000 grant that Paulding County obtained last year through the Ohio Department of Youth Services
”... we said let’s give this a go and see if we can bring our services together to be linked to families and children and see if that can really impact our community,” explained Wehrkamp. “DYS really liked our grant application, so the thinking was, ‘this is really going to help the youth in our county ... .’”
“We will be speeding up the process,” said Elizabeth Zartman, administrator of Paulding County Juvenile Court. “It’s usually three to four weeks before a kid goes to court. There are times they get in quicker. During that time the kid is just sitting there. (Now) we’re already going to have that assessment back.”
Based on the evaluation, officials indicated, they will decide what might be a helpful service or program for the child based on his or her circumstances. Mental health and drug dependency are just two factors which might help determine the next step.
Because the assessment center will be working with the county’s social service agencies, various options will be available.
For example, the youth might be redirected toward evening programs at the assessment center to help learn a particular vocation. This might require them to return to the facility after the initial assessment, which Zartman said would take one to two hours to complete.
While the assessment center will be staffed during the day, two part-time employees also will be employed during the evening, according to Zartman.
“What we’re looking to do is get a good feel of all the services available in the community,” explained Wehrkamp. “This is a community collaborative with a lot of partners. All partners will chip in in some way, with a service or something they can provide. We will be able to use our researched-based screens and assessment and link the child to the most appropriate services available in the community.”
However, he noted that the “juvenile justice process will still be happening.” So, if a child is arrested for a delinquency of some nature, he or she may be charged by law enforcement officers with the case working its way through the juvenile court system while the assessment center tries to determine an intervention that may help the youth. “The hope is they could get to the bottom of this and keep him (or her) out of the system and get through that without being a number,” said Wehrkamp.
Fourteen other Ohio counties are operating youth assessment centers, including Lucas in northwest Ohio, but Paulding’s will be the first among Ohio’s less populous counties, according to Wehrkamp.
“We’ll be the smallest one by population by a longshot,” he said. “That is forcing us to get creative in our partnership and in figuring out how to deliver those services effectively and timely.”
Wehrkamp indicated that he teamed with Zartman, Wenzlick and volunteer Pat Ross in establishing the program.
