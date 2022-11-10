festival photo

“Let Heaven & Nature Sing” is the theme for this year’s Festival of Trees at John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding. This wintry scene is just one highlight of the museum’s three buildings filled with decorations. Admission is free.

 Photo courtesy of Melinda Krick

PAULDING — The annual Festival of Trees at John Paulding Historical Society had a successful opening weekend with hundreds of visitors enjoying holiday decorations, live entertainment, meals and activities, according to organization’s president, Melinda Krick.


