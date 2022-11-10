“Let Heaven & Nature Sing” is the theme for this year’s Festival of Trees at John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding. This wintry scene is just one highlight of the museum’s three buildings filled with decorations. Admission is free.
PAULDING — The annual Festival of Trees at John Paulding Historical Society had a successful opening weekend with hundreds of visitors enjoying holiday decorations, live entertainment, meals and activities, according to organization’s president, Melinda Krick.
The event continues through Saturday afternoon.
Hours are 4-8 p.m. daily except Saturday, when the festival will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Friday’s highlights will be a dessert bar from 5-7 p.m. by free-will donation, holiday karaoke and the “Night of Lights.” Attendees can take a stroll by lantern or candlelight through the forest of decorated trees.
On Saturday, the final day, a tailgate lunch of burgers and hot dogs will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by free-will donation. Essay contest winners read their entries at 12:30 p.m.
Visitors can see more than 70 decorated trees, nativity scenes and an array of holiday decorations old and new in three buildings. Four large model train layouts will be in Barn 1 and Barn 2 along with a pedal tractor display.
Visitors also have the opportunity to add an ornament to the Memory Tree, bid on more than 80 items in the silent auction, take a photo at two photo booths and buy a raffle ticket for the OSU raffle. Kids can try the Mouse Hunt while Christmas cards can be signed cards for U.S. service men and women.
