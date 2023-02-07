PAULDING — With recent economic development opportunities, road, water and sewage improvements on the radar for Paulding Village Council the municipal budget for 2023 suggests a busy year.
Village council passed the 2023 budget Monday night (see related story on page A8) after having approved temporary spending last year to get the town through the earliest part of the new year.
For comparison to last year’s budget, current budget numbers are followed in parentheses by last year’s adopted budget.
The total for the budget this year is $8,878,410.74 ($8,191,094.84), including $2,107,793.98 ($2,368,964.84) for special budget items like street repairs and EMS.
Though dropping by almost half the cost from last year, the sewer fund improvement and water improvement funds remain important items of council’s agenda. These two major focuses for the village council as well as the EMS personnel lead in costs.
The largest chunk of the budget again goes toward sewer and water with $4,160,825 ($4,421,750) appropriated for basic services, maintenance and improvements.
The general fund appropriates monies for the costs of daily running of the village and other finances, and totals $1,497,140 ($1,463,480). Some of the line items include:
• public health services, $38,500 ($38,000).
• park maintenance, $52,310 ($51,850).
• mayoral and administrative offices, $73,300 ($74,550).
• legislative activities, $61,400 ($64,150).
• clerk-treasurer, $32,300 ($29,525).
• property tax collection fees, $7,500 ($7,500).
• auditor of state fees, $3,000 ($3,000).
• solicitor fees, $26,220 ($26,220).
• income tax administration, $60,000 ($60,000).
• other general government, $152,135 ($141,135).
• other finance sources, $891,550 ($892,000).
Special revenue budget items total $2,094,143.59 ($2,368,964.84) and include:
• street construction, maintenance and repair fund, $405,975 ($340,400).
• state highway improvement, $58,000 ($63,000).
• cemetery, $164,100 ($103,100).
• drug and law enforcement, $4,500 ($4,500).
• indigent drivers’ alcohol trust, $4,200 ($4,200).
• permissive motor vehicle license tax, $256,750 ($256,750).
• county permissive motor vehicle license tax, $35,000 ($45,000).
• police disability and pension, $30,600 ($17,050).
• police continuing professional training, $3,845 ($2,101.96).
• emergency medical services, $326,950 ($290,200).
• fire levy fund, $67,000 ($41,750).
• police, $655,223.59 ($702,350).
• pool maintenance levy, $92,650 ($139,950).
Capital improvement funds total $1,006,150 ($116,900) and include:
• park capital improvement fund, $40,000 ($110,000).
• Ohio Public Works Commission funds for various road construction projects, $959,250. (This is a new line item.)
Enterprise funds total $4,160,825 ($4,241,750) and include:
• water improvement funds total for basic service, $1,418,500 ($1,337,000).
• water security deposits, $15,000 ($15,000).
• water capital improvement fund, $230,000 ($230,500).
• water Plant debt service fund, $375,650 ($353,100).
• sewer fund for basic service, $984,150 ($859,850).
• sewer capital improvement fund, $300,000 ($641,000).
• sewer separation debt service fund, $626,100 ($626,300).
• curbing special assessments fund, $7,975 ($5,500).
