TOLEDO — A Paulding High School student has made the holidays a little warmer for 35 homeless Toledoans.
Audrey Giesige, 15, and her family were in Toledo on Monday to deliver 35 handmade blankets to St. Paul’s Community Center, a homeless shelter at 230 13th St.
The sophomore, the daughter of Cory and Stephanie Giesige, has been making fleece blankets since October 2018. At a cost of approximately $30-$35 per blanket, she spends on average about two hours making each one, Audrey explained. Thankfully she had help from her sister, aunt and cousin.
Audrey’s uncle, Norman Giesige, is a 25-year member of the Toledo Police Department and heads up the SWAT team.
She contacted him about locations where the blankets could be distributed. Norman referred her to St. Paul’s Community Center, which has 35 beds for the homeless, according to Cory.
“She has saved her money,” said Cory, noting that she also asks for money for Christmas and her birthday, which is spent on the fabric.
Joe Habib, president and CEO of St. Paul’s, explained that the community center has 35 beds for single adults and is open year-round.
“We are very appreciative for the donation,” said Habib. “People come here with nothing, so we’re really touched by her gesture, her generosity and initiative. We are very inspired and encouraged by the initiative of a high school student. She made it happen.”
Audrey is planning to continue her blanket-making project, with hopes of making smaller blankets to be distributed to hospitalized children next year.
