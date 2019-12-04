SHERWOOD — A Paulding woman was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash near here.
Stephanie Hull, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the post received a call about a vehicle in a ditch with an unresponsive driver, on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, east of Coffin Road in Delaware Township.
Troopers reported that a 2006 Ford Explorer, driven by Hull, was eastbound on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and became airborne. The vehicle then struck several trees before coming to rest down on the Maumee River bank.
Assisting at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township EMS and the Defiance County coroner’s office. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.