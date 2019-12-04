Carousel - Lightbar

SHERWOOD — A Paulding woman was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash near here.

Stephanie Hull, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the post received a call about a vehicle in a ditch with an unresponsive driver, on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, east of Coffin Road in Delaware Township.

Troopers reported that a 2006 Ford Explorer, driven by Hull, was eastbound on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and became airborne. The vehicle then struck several trees before coming to rest down on the Maumee River bank.

Assisting at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township EMS and the Defiance County coroner’s office. The crash remains under investigation.

