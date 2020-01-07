PAULDING — Village council here has approved a street closure for a special visitor to help commemorate an upcoming countywide celebration.
During its first meeting of the year, council also approved a resolution concerning an annexation request, while new Mayor Greg White announced his policy for keeping order at council meetings.
At White’s request, council approved a motion allowing the closure of Main Street, between Jackson and Perry streets, from 4:30-10 p.m. Feb. 12.
The reason is that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be coming to town to help begin Paulding County’s bicentennial celebration.
Organized as a county by the Ohio legislature on April 1, 1820, Paulding County was formed from what had been a larger Williams County.
In another matter Monday, council approved a resolution on an emergency basis stating the municipal services to be provided on 16.009 acres proposed for annexation on Gasser Road.
The land is owned by the Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Inc. and Schweller Properties LLC.
Paulding County commissioners will hold a public hearing on the annexation request at 10 a.m. Jan. 15.
Earlier, White — returning to the mayor’s position he held from 2001-15 — enunciated a policy for keeping order at meetings. White took over this year for Greg Reinhart, who chose not to seek re-election for a second term.
“The one thing that I’ve noticed — and it’s going to stop — it seemed like we had three or four conversations going at a time,” he said. “... This meeting is for these six (council) people and six people only.”
White said he’s glad citizens come to the meetings, and they are welcome. And he noted that he has no issue with council members discussing matters among themselves “as long as it’s respectable.”
But he added that “I do not want to hear anybody jump into the conversation until it’s over” — including the village administrator and finance director — “unless they ask you to comment or ask you to get involved in the conversation. That includes the audience. There’s a place on the agenda for citizens comments, and that’s when you can comment. ... .”
In other business Monday:
• council elected Randy Daeger council president by a 4-2 vote over David Burtch.
• Administrator Dale Goebel reported that the utility committee recently discussed the need for a water rate study. The cost will be $6,500 and take about three to four months to complete, he informed council. Geobel also stated to council that the contractor VTF Excavation has started work on the Wall Street water line replacement. A sewer lining project has been delayed, he noted, and he added in his regular report that village water production numbers were down from the previous year.
• received a report on a recent street committee meeting from Councilman Tim Boss. The committee recommended proceeding with engineering on the construction of sidewalks on Dooley Drive, between Emerald Road and Williams Street, and also on Gasser Road. A two-part project is envisioned, he noted.
• council received the village police and EMS reports. The police report showed 3,029 service requests in 2019, 60 traffic crashes, 50 traffic citations and 43 parking tickets. The EMS report showed 714 calls for 2019 with 678 patients.
• resident Karen Sunday asked about the status of planned sewer jetting on Rita Street in the Emerald Acres subdivision (to alleviate poor draining issues). Goebel responded that the street is on the list, but others are ahead of it. He explained that a tile in that neighborhood will be replaced as it was found to be packed with tree roots.
• Councilman Barbara Rife said she recently spotted ATVs on the reservoir property in violation of posted signs. Goebel said it’s a “tough situation” because offenders have to be caught in the act.
• learned from Burtch that the Paulding Chamber of Commerce’s chili cook-off will be held at Branch Christian Fellowship Church, 109 N. Main St., from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 24.
• Goebel informed council that the salary and allowance committee will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 16.
• council met in executive session to discuss pending legal matters and personnel.
