PAULDING — This town’s former mayor is trying to make a comeback, but he’s opposed by a candidate who almost became Paulding’s top elected official four years ago.
The candidates are former multi-term mayor Greg White (from 2001 through 2015) and the mayoral runner-up in the November 2015 election, Jim Guelde. They are seeking to replace first-term Mayor Greg Reinhart, who is not running for a second term.
White, 68, is retired, and has been back in a village office since June 2018, when he filled the council seat that opened when Ryan Mapes stepped down. White will serve in that capacity until Dec. 31 when the unexpired term ends.
Guelde, a former village employee who owns his own business (Jim’s Handyman Service), is hoping he can parlay a strong performance in Paulding’s last mayoral election (in 2015) into a victory. That year he lost to Reinhart by just 10 votes.
Elsewhere in the village, two candidates are on the ballot this fall for council’s two open seats — Lois Beamer (for the seat that White now holds) and incumbent Dan Workman. They will win four-year terms beginning in January.
They will join councilmen Tim Boss, David Burtch, Randy Daeger and Barb Rife whose seats are up for election in 2021.
While Paulding voters will decide the mayor’s race, they also will decide the fate of three renewal levies.
The village is seeking passage of a 1-mill, five-year renewal for fire protection, a 2-mill, five-year renewal for current expenses and a 1-mill, five-year renewal for recreation.
Profiles of the mayoral candidates follow:
Greg White
Age: 68
Address: 743 N. Cherry St.
Education: 1969 graduate, Paulding High School; attended International Business College
Family: wife, Nancy; children, Josh, Courtney and Andy
Occupation: retired
Previous political office: Paulding mayor, 2001-2016; Paulding Village Council, June 2018-present
Reason for seeking office: “I am the third generation of my family to be born and raised in Paulding. This has given me the opportunity to be involved with my community. I enjoy serving the village and working with people that want to keep Paulding a great place to live. I have a strong commitment to my community having raised our three children here.”
Top goals: “Working with the council to obtain grant funding to improve the village to attract new businesses and to secure the businesses we have.
“Continue to improve employment opportunities.
“Explore recreational possibilities for the best quality of life in Paulding.”
Jim Guelde
Age: 54
Address: 110 Fairground Drive
Education: 1983 graduate, Defiance High School
Family: wife, Pam; three sons and a daughter
Occupation: maintenance technician, owner of Jim’s Handyman Service LLC
Previous political office: Paulding Village Council, 1999-2005
Reason for seeking office: “I believe in our community, and the people in it. I’m tired of seeing our community going down the drain. It’s time for a change! It’s time to bring back community pride and get the citizens and their voices back involved in this community.
“There is a lot of great people in this community, and it’s time to get them all involved because as of right now there is not too many people that have faith in our leaders, not that I have all the answers, but I do know who puts the elected people in office, and I will never forget that! The public puts us in office, so let the citizens’ voices be heard and respect all of our citizens of this fine community!”
Top goals: “1. Get community pride back in our village. Get the community involved, not shut them out!
“2. Attempt to start extending water lines. It’s been time for this project and, yes, it’s a very big project, but very doable!
“3. Continuing with the downtown project, but not just downtown, our streets, attracting new businesses and industries.”
