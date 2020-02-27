PAULDING — A final resting place deserves respect, dignity … and maintenance.
The village of Paulding is hoping residents agree and pass a 0.1% income tax levy for maintenance at the village cemeteries on the March 17 ballot. The levy is good for five years.
While the cemetery board has been working hard to keep up with maintenance and repairs at the cemeteries, it is difficult.
“In a perfect world the family of the deceased would care for their loved one’s tombstones and grave sites, but that’s not realistic today, especially in the old part of the Live Oak Cemetery,” said Kim Sutton of the cemetery board. “Most of the deceased’s relatives are no longer around the area and the tombstones are in great need of repair.”
The board has very limited funds for repairs and maintenance. Village administrator Dale Goebel pointed out that the board’s only income comes from the selling of the lots and opening and closing of the grounds — “which isn’t even enough to do maintenance at the cemeteries.”
“It now costs $22,000 to mow both cemeteries (a year),” Goebel said. “That doesn’t count other maintenance.”
Repairs to headstones alone cost between $150-$400 each, and there is a list of more than 100 that need to be fixed.
“They (the cemetery board) fix what they can with the money they get in,” Goebel said. Unfortunately, those funds aren’t enough or steady.
“Live Oaks has no more lots available (for sale), but people will still be buried there,” Goebel said. There are plans to expand Paulding Memorial, but it needs to be platted out first.
The village has been using the general fund to help subsidize the maintenance and repairs at the cemeteries, but other things in the village also need money from that fund.
“Everything is pulling at the general fund,” Goebel said of why the village is seeking the levy. “Streets need repaired. The parks need things. … Council wants to free up money to do other things in the city and still have the cemeteries (be maintained and in good shape for the public).”
“The village budget is strapped as it is with the EPA-mandated water and sewer upgrades,” Sutton said.
Goebel pointed out there is so much to do at the cemeteries, and that the levy’s passage would be a boon to the area.
“(Now) headstones are falling over,” he said. “The mausoleum is in need of repairs. We fixed the roof and windows, but there is so much more to do. A lot of trees need to be trimmed or taken down. Drainage is a big issue. Last year really brought that to the forefront. No one wants their loved ones to be laying in a pool.”
If the levy passes, the village will collect the funds, estimated at $90,000 annually, and then prioritize the needs at the cemeteries.
“Outside of the mausoleum is high on the priority list,” Goebel said. “The stones are splitting and need to be stabilized. Inside, needs plaster and is in need of repair because of water damage. Trees need to be taken out so they don’t fall and damage more stones.”
If the levy doesn’t pass, Goebel said the village will continue to fund the cemetery as it does now, but issues at the cemetery would not get addressed as quickly as they would with the levy.
“We would be able to fix or repair things as we come up with the money,” he said.
Unfortunately, that could lead to more issues. For example, if there aren’t funds to take down a tree and then it falls, it could cause damage to more headstones. Those would then need to be addressed.
Village officials hope the public agrees that the 0.1% income tax levy would be well worth it to have the cemeteries well maintained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.