BOWLING GREEN — The Center for Regional Development (CRD) at Bowling Green State University has announced the second cohort of communities — including Paulding — to participate in its Reimagining Rural Regions (R3) program.
Launched in 2021, the R3 program is an economic and workforce development-centered placemaking initiative that helps communities identify, enhance and build community assets to aid in talent attraction and retention.
“We are so pleased to engage the City of Bowling Green, the City of Mansfield and the Village of Paulding,” stated BGSU President Rodney Rogers. “These communities create so much good in our region and in Ohio. As a public university for the public good, BGSU is committed to supporting the current and future growth and vitality of our rural communities that power our state. Our R3 initiative is another example of how together, we can make our region stronger and position Ohio for future success.”
According to a news release issued by BGSU, Paulding “will use R3 resources to leverage its historic county courthouse and picturesque village square into a hub for community activity through the development and attraction of new restaurants, retail shops and community hubs.”
“The economic, cultural and technological divide between larger cities and communities and rural small towns has never been greater,” said Russell Mills, senior director for the BGSU Center for Regional Development. “Through this initiative, we are able to work closely with communities to identify placemaking opportunities that will impact workforce attraction and retention in our region and state.”
The R3 program also provides capacity to communities to conduct public engagement to develop placemaking plans. Additionally, BGSU graduate and undergraduate students work with each community to help plan and implement projects aimed toward enhancing and building more livable spaces.
The CRD at BGSU continues to work with its first cohort of communities selected for the R3 program. They are Gibsonburg, Van Wert and Marysville.
The R3 Program is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the USDA Rural Development Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge (RPIC).
