PAULDING — Village council here is still concerned about how to deal with downtown buildings in regard to recent fire damage and how to plan for the future.
Councilman Dave Burtch asked a question about fire inspections to get the conversation started.
“With recent fires, the one last year at the Pancake House and this year above the 3 Brothers, I am concerned we need to have yearly inspections,” said Burtch, pointing his conversation toward Fire Chief Todd Weidenhammer. “Is that something we can do? Can we have yearly inspections? Can we require that?”
“That is not something that I can do,” said Weidenhammer, intimating that it takes special training to become an inspector of commercial buildings.
“Well, who decides that residents can return to their homes after a fire?” asked Burtch. “Was there an inspection of the other apartments to determine if there was damage to them or if they had hazards? What was the conclusion to the source of this fire?”
“What we (Paulding Volunteer Fire Department) determined was that it was the refrigerator,” said Weidenhammer.
“Was it the refrigerator or was it the outlet?” asked Burtch.
“It was the refrigerator,” said Weidenhammer. “As far as allowing the people back in, we made sure the other apartments were safe and didn’t have similar dangers.”
Solicitor Harvey Hyman also asked about the process.
“As far as damage to the unit itself, is there a process that determines whether people can go back in?,” he asked. “What is that process?”
The conversation continued to move quickly not as to place blame on individuals, but to determine the best course of action going forward. Burtch asked what it took to become a commercial inspector.
“In other places I have lived, someone inspects fire equipment yearly,” said Burtch.
Paulding Village EMT Kara Hart added that some of the landlords would not be cooperative.
“In the past some of the landlords have not cooperated when I have asked about needs for the tenants,” she said. “I know that some of them would not cooperate even with fire inspections.”
Mayor Greg White added that other authorities should also be involved.
“Where is the health department in all of this?” White asked. “Don’t they have authority to determine whether a place is safe?”
After several more minutes of conversation of how the health department could be helpful, how to engage state fire inspectors and making sure that ordinances were updated to ensure inspections were done periodically, the conversation came to a conclusion.
“Ohio has a fire code,” said Hyman. “However the only avenue the village can take is when a building becomes uninhabitable or condemned. As for individual units we need to use that fire code and the fire marshal has to enforce it.”
“Can you contact the state fire marshal to find out if someone would come inspect for us?” asked Mayor White.
Hyman agreed.
“We also need to make a meeting with the commissioners and the council,” White added.
The other big news for the village is approval of the new Taco Bell restaurant.
Council gave the go-ahead for engineers to move forward with their plans.
“The council already voted for the process to begin,” said White.
The engineering team will submit plans and as soon as the architects have their plans ready, they also will be submitted to the village for approval. Building for the new restaurant should begin in August.
In other news, the council:
• scheduled a building and grounds committee meeting for 4:30 p.m. today to discuss park mowing bids. Directly following will be the previously scheduled safety committee meeting at 4:45 p.m.
• heard a report from Finance Director Cheryl Halter that the village’s insurance information will be submitted to the state for renewal with a proposed estimate of cost by the next council meeting. Halter reported the policy which covers the properties and liabilities of the village is due April 1.
• heard a report from Village Administrator Jason Vance that engineers will be in Emerald Acres in the next few days/weeks to survey for a sewer replacement project there.
• heard a report from Mayor White and Burtch that the two attended a meeting Monday in Perrysburg about economic development. One area Burtch spoke about concerned ideas for cottage industry in empty downtown buildings.
