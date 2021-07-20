PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met in regular session Monday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the municipal building with a few levies for the November ballot at the top of the agenda.
Council quickly tackled three resolutions for tax levies that will support the police department. The first two levies cover maintenance of motor vehicles, communications and other equipment, and the payment of salaries of permanent police personnel. The first, a 2.6 mill levy, is expected to generate $130,081, while the second amounts to a 2.9 mill levy, generating $145,090.
The third levy, at 2.9 mills, is expected to generate $145,090 for police department operating expenses. All three levies were approved by the village council.
Each of these levies, having been audited by the village auditor, is now passed on to the board of elections for placement on the November ballot.
A fourth resolution was passed in acceptance of coronavirus funds from the federal government in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act.
As both the Council and the resolution indicated, the funds must be used according to federal guidelines and must be kept in a special fund, separate from any other monies. Once allocated, the funds will be accessible until about 2024-26. Unspent balances must be returned to the U.S. Treasury Department.
In other business:
• Randy Daeger for the Utility Committee reported that the July 12 meeting focused on the Gasser Road Project to extend water-sewer south to Paulding County Hospital. $693,000 is the expected cost, and 1/2 will be covered by coronavirus relief funds. It was also reported that sewage lagoons are at maximum capacity at this time. This impedes new industry and new housing development. In order to remedy the situation, a third sewage lagoon would need to be dug or a new sewage treatment plant. “Many questions remain unanswered on the sewage and road issues. I would like to have another meeting,” said Daeger. There ensued much discussion in council concerned with the sewage needs of the village.
• Lois Beamer reported about the Ordinance Committee meeting, July 12. Water permit-inspection fee, sewer permit inspection fees, and boat license sticker fees were the focus. Penalties for not obtaining an inspection permit were also discussed.
• The Building and Grounds Committee, reported that their focus was cemetery mausoleum repairs. The cost for outside repairs to the mausoleum are estimated at $47,800. An additional $12,000 for repairs on inside of mausoleum. Monies for the repairs appear to be available in a fund for the cemetery.
• No reports as yet concerning the vacant position of Finance Director.
• Jason Vance, Village administrator reported that the sanitary sewer and replacement project on North Walnut Street, continues; beginning today, Ohio 111 trench near Den Herder Funeral Home would get underway; and the playground mulch was delivered Monday. Mosquito spraying begins this week.
• Mayor Greg White thanked everyone who had put in hard work this weekend to help with water inundated areas after so much rain.
• Street and Utility Meeting was set for Thursday: Street (focused on street repairs), 10 a.m.; Utility (focused on sewage lagoons, and sewage issues/options going forward), 11 a.m.
• Safety Meeting, (focused on EMS issues), was set for Tuesday, 5 p.m.
There being no other business on the agenda, the Council entered into executive session to discuss personnel matters, after which they adjourned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.