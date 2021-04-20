PAULDING — At its regular Monday night meeting, Paulding Village Council passed one ordinance and took one off the table for further consideration from the public.
The meeting opened with reports from council committees. The utilities committee led the way with two agenda items: (1) a request from a private rate payer for a discounted water bill during a recent leak. The committee discussed options including purchase of insurance that could be purchased by payers. It was determined that such an option requires more research. In the end, the committee decided to recommend to council the option that would allow a payment plan to allow monthly installments to be made. Details of such a plan could be up to the discretion of the village administrator. (2) The John Paulding Historical Society requested a lower minimum water and sewer bill for non-profit organizations in the village. After discussion, the committee asked for research into the number of non-profits in the village. No recommendation was given to council concerning the second matter.
When council discussed the question of deposits for property owners, the finance director offered that legislation had already been passed but there could be amendments for consideration. The amendments would give property owners the ability to make a decision whether to turn on a utility after stoppage and put responsibility on the landowner for repairs from the meter to the residence or business.
Ordinance committee reported on its last meeting as well. The recommendation to council, after discussion and consideration, was to make changes to Ordinance 1616-21 and table any further reading until more public input was accepted about the empty buildings.
The village pool was a topic of much discussion in the parks and recreation committee meeting as well as this evening at council. After consideration it was determined that the best course of action would be to make the necessary repairs this year and not open the pool until Summer 2022.
The challenges of not enough staff and lifeguards, and pool repairs that require more than a few days to fix, forced the decision to be made. It was determined that in order for the pool to be repaired properly, there must be new concrete, paint, fiberglass lining, then a final layer of primer and paint before the recurring issues would subside. One quote for the repairs received from a Defiance company amounted to $118,000.
With less than three quarters of the council available, the emergency legislation slated for vote was introduced but not voted on. Ordinance 1618-21 would allow council to “amend and increase appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures through December 31, 2021.” This was necessary because of unforeseen issues that had not been budgeted had come up for the village.
Moving forward on legislation, members heard second reading on Ordinance 1617-21, concerning disposal of noxious weeds and litter — replacing Ordinance 1425-11. Ordinance 1616-21, as previewed, was not given a second reading before more input from the community. Additionally a third, and final reading was heard on Ordinance 1370-21, that approves Paulding Village’s participation in the Joint Solid Waste District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties — approved.
Zoe McMaster, finance director for the village, reported that approximately $11,700 remain from the CARES Act monies distributed by the federal government. The village is researching ways in which those monies might be used before the expiration date, Dec. 31, 2021.
Open records training was also a topic of discussion during the finance director’s report. Each council member must attend such a training once within each term served. The training aids the council to determine which documents must be retained, for how long they should be kept, and those records that are not necessary to keep.
In other news, City Administrator Jason Vance reported that the 13 remaining village light poles had been changed to LED as per the vote by council. He also said that the skate park was underway with ramps and materials ordered. A part time seasonal employee had been hired as well.
In his report, Mayor Greg White reported that he had received a permit for a request to block use of the alley on the west side of the courthouse between 112 Williams St. and 110 Williams St. The request was for April 30, 2021, between the hours of noon-11 p.m., for the wine tasting put on by the Friends of Paulding Chamber and Community Revitalizing Paulding, 101 E. Perry St.
Before going into executive session for personnel considerations, the council set April 28 at 4:45 p.m. for an Ordinance Committee meeting.
