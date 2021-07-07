PAULDING — The regularly scheduled meeting for the Paulding Village Council Monday night was moved to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. because of the Independence Day holiday.
Still evident was the absence of a village finance director. The village's website now has an announcement to fill the position.
There were no committee meeting or special committee reports, so the council moved to legislation. The sole piece of legislation to consider was an emergency for the purchase of the new utility billing software discussed in the past few months.
The Village had decided to move from an agreement with Civica-CMI to a new one with Muni-Link. Like the old agreement, Muni-Link is a cloud-based software that does not use up space on village servers. The need to move quickly on the new agreement comes from a 10% reduction in monthly fees that would continue throughout the contract. But the software license has to be purchased before the fees rise in the fall. Seeing no opposition to the emergency legislation, the council agreed to enter into the new contract.
Village Administrator Jason Vance updated the council on the sewer replacement project — confirming that a Windstream mainline will be moved to overhead. Windstream has been contacted but has not yet made arrangements to make the move. Windstream is the cable through which internet and telephone are delivered to the village.
Vance also reported that the Fountain Park mulch would be delivered on July 19. He felt certain that the help for that project had been secured.
Finally, the village administrator announced a recent application for a grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that would acquire a new camera system for Fountain Park. The grant would supply enough for 10-12 cameras that would provide security coverage for the park, the pool and the fountain. The current camera system has only two functional cameras and no motion cameras.
Mayor White conceded that he could talk with Fire Chief Todd Weidenhammer, adding, "I don't think it's going to be a problem." It was agreed that the course forward would be for Village Solicitor, Harvey Hyman to research the legalities, and the mayor would consult the fire chief.
Local citizens Jon Snodgrass and Karen Sunday presented to council the idea of adding "hometown hero" banners on the light and utility poles in the village. The two had researched different cities and villages and had gotten information from Van Wert and Continental. Snodgrass and Sunday determined that they needed council approval in order to be permitted to put banners on AEP poles.
The banners in question would be either 2'x3' (at a cost of $100) or 2'x4' (at a cost of $115). Each one would include the name and photo of an active duty member of the military or a veteran. Snodgrass and Sunday had met with the local VFW and reported that the organization was "onboard" with the idea.
Asked how long the banners would be up, Snodgrass said, "We have thought about putting them up on Memorial Day and taking them down on Veterans' Day. Of course, as they get worn, we would take them down." Sunday added, "The banners usually last for two to three years."
In order to have a banner on one of the poles, an application has to be filled out, proof of military service given and a photo submitted. "The VFW has said they would purchase brackets, and we thought we would ask individuals to pay for the banners," said Sunday.
The mayor's only concern was that the two stay in touch with Vance for any concerns. Council approved the proposal with the caveat that they continue to work on logistics like who will hang/take down the banners, cooperation with other projects that use the same poles for banners, and stay in contact with the city administrator.
In other business, council:
• heard of the new street deparment hire, Cory Adkins.
• planned a Building and Grounds Committee meeting for Tuesday at 4 p.m. to focus on the cemetery.
• set Utilities and Ordinance committees meetings for Monday at 5 p.m. for the former and 5:30 p.m. for the latter. Utility meeting to focus on the Gasser Road project. The Ordinance Committee meeting will focus on reservoir boat sticker fees, sewer permit and inspection and water permit and inspection.
The council entered into executive session to consider financial and personnel matters. There being no further business afterward, the meeting was adjourned.
