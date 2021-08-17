PAULDING — Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Paulding Village Council heard reports from committees, considered two ordinances and welcomed a new finance director.
Cheryl Halter, whose name had emerged from an executive session two weeks ago has accepted the position. She assumed the role as Finance Director but when asked when she began the role, Halter said, “I really have not yet signed all the papers, so I am still not officially the director.”
As reported earlier, the former finance director Zoe McMaster had left the position in the spring. The reason for her departure is still unknown as not much information has been forthcoming.
Next on the agenda were reports from the committees. Special committees have been meeting on various issues these past few months about water and sewage issues as well as street repairs.
Barb Rife of the safety committee reported that there was no formal report. She noted, however, that the committee had met with the EMS coordinator and assistant about policies. Rife said she was in the process of drafting a letter concerning the issues.
The street committee met with Jason Vance, Village Administrator, about the street repairs that were more urgent than others. The two blocks of Sherman Street that had been discussed before were still a concern. Funding was discussed and it was determined that there would be no more funding to seek for the 2022 fiscal year.
It was further determined that during 2023 new funds and grants could be sought. The greatest concern of the committee was development of a five-year plan after 2023 so that street repairs could be updated in a more systematic manner.
One emergency ordinance was considered for refinancing of the debt for the municipal water system. Making the ordinance an emergency enabled the ordinance to be fully enacted upon the signature of the mayor. The emergency and the ordinance passed without opposition.
An ordinance had its second reading Monday evening. The ordinance that renews the relationship with Ohio Power in the village is a continuing agreement for supply of electricity.
Vance said in his village administrator report that the pool had been repaired and that the concrete was in the process of curing. Pressure testing would be next before the liner can be placed on the pool floor.
The village administrator also said that he is scheduled to meet later this week with a contractor concerning the repairs to Sherman Street.
Finally, Vance reported that it was time to mulch the village brush pile. He said that the cost for mulching and hauling away would be in the neighborhood of $4,000.
Much discussion ensued with the issue as council decided whether to have the mulch hauled away. The consensus was that if the mulch was left for the residents they could haul it away and the cost to the village would be reduced. More discussion was needed, it was determined.
In other council news:
• Mayor Greg White offered that he had an application for a new firefighter — Justin Holbrook. Council voted to accept the new firefighter.
• Halter reported that she was in the midst of paying the bills and reconciling the bank statements. In all, she felt the new position was coming along well.
• there was much discussion about the problem of the fire department taking bulk water from fire hydrants and filling pools. This has been an ongoing issue. Rife intimated that there should be a policy or an ordinance to “put some teeth into this issue.” Solicitor Harvey Hyman indicated that the current policy on water usage needs to be enforced. Mayor White commented that bulk water needs to be obtained Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., unless it’s for a fire emergency.
• the problems with the bulk water had become exacerbated when the bulk filling station went down due to needs for upgrades. Vance reported that he is doing all he can do to get the station back up and running.
There being no further business, Paulding Village Council adjourned until the first Monday of September.
