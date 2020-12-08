PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met Monday evening and okayed the 2021 budget. Council also postponed action on increasing water rates at this time.
First readings on ordinances approved as an emergency included: amending and increasing appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village; and making appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village.
The 2021 proposed budget, presented by finance director Zoe McMaster, includes the following large funds: general fund, $1,410,756.50; water fund, $1,176,400; sewer fund, $810,483; sewer separation debt service fund, $626,300; police, $550,450; sewer capital improvement fund, $501,000; street construction, maintenance, repair fund, $353,430; water plant debt service fund, $352,600; permissive motor vehicle license tax, $256,000; emergency medical services, $254,925; capital projects fund, $254,928; water capital improvement fund, $230,000; park capital improvement fund, $180,110; solid waste operating fund, $161,700; county permissive motor vehicle license tax, $109,390; cemetery, $104,550; state highway improvement fund, $92,800; pool maintenance levy, $81,682; OPWC grant construction, Walnut Street, $71,610; and fire levy fund, $41,500. The total budget comes to $7,410,780.
Council then held a reading on an ordinance establishing rates to be charged water consumers for the service supplied by the water department. It is deemed necessary that the water revenues be increased in order to offset the continued increase in all water department operating expenses and expenditures required for capital improvements. No action was taken on the ordinance, allowing for more discussion and public comment.
The council also introduced an ordinance okaying the residence outside the village by the new village administrator, as well as an ordinance amending sections III and IV of ordinance 841-82 prohibiting the deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles on any premises in the village.
A second reading was held on a resolution to initiate an amendment to Sec. 90.10 of the village zoning code, establishing regulations of the placement of portable storage containers.
Passed were three ordinances: regulating village parks, making them smoke- and alcohol-free; designating the speed of traffic on Emerald Road; and requiring property owners to notify the village of dead or dangerous trees within the tree law and to request permission to remove them.
McMaster noted that $500,000 was put into a two-year CDAR with a rate of 0.33% on Dec. 3.
She also used a combination of Cares Act money and EMS funds to purchase a LifePak15. By encumbering all of the money, the village received a final check for $31,259.60. She will move the $18,000 on the purchase order that is slated for the EMS fund to the Cares Act funds and will use the rest for ultraviolet lights for heat/AC units, personal protective equipment that is still needed and possibly give to non-profits.
The village will be receiving a dividend payment from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation in the amount of $62,019. It should be received in mid-December and will be allocated to the funds in proportion to their payments.
In other business, council:
• approved changes in employee manual.
• set a salary and allowance meeting for 4:30 p.m. Monday to discuss yearly raises, followed by a utility meeting at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.