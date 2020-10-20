PAULDING — Paulding Village Council gave immediate approval to an expenditure ordinance during its Monday meeting.
Council introduced an ordinance amending and increasing appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020. The rules were suspended and the ordinance was approved, with council declaring an emergency.
The finance director shared that the village also had received a second installment of Cares Act funds in the amount of $123,350.35. The first installment was for $96,000.
Discussion was held on what the funds could be spent on, noting that the money had to be spent by the end of the year. Money not spent by the deadline would have to be returned to the state. Purchases would have to be COVID-19 related, including EMS equipment.
Purchases include a new phone system, new doors to restroom at parks, a messaging sign, a handicapped accessible door, chairs, PPE equipment and a disinfectant mister.
Council then approved the purchase of Iler property for a city parking lot, not to exceed a total cost of $10,000 including any legal fees.
A bid was accepted for the Walnut Street construction project in the amount of $129,080 from Dangler Excavating, Paulding.
A bid also was accepted from Fenson Contracting LLC, Fort Jennings, in the amount of $135,000 for sanitary sewer improvements in two locations in the village.
In other business, council:
• learned that hydrant and water line flushing will begin in the village starting Oct. 26, as required by the EPA. A complete list of dates and locations is on the village website.
• was reminded that leaf pick-up will begin on Fridays, starting Oct. 30. All leaves are required to be placed in plastic garbage bags and left at the curb for pick up by 9 a.m. Pick up is done by PC workshop.
• heard the street department was sweeping streets and patching potholes.
• held an executive session for personnel and finance issues.
• was reminded that Halloween trick-or-treat is set for 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31.
• learned that Habitat for Humanity will hold a drive-thru fundraising meal at the extension office from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7.
• was given the EMS report for September, with 42 total calls. The number of calls year to date is 485. The current roster includes 15 EMTs, three advanced EMTs and four drivers.
One EMT is on a leave of absence, while another is on medical leave.
