PAULDING — The Paulding Village Council met here on Monday evening for their regular meeting. After Mayor Greg White called the meeting to order, the council tackled a short agenda.
Topping the agenda was the introduction of two emergency resolutions. The first authorized the finance director of Paulding Village, Zoe McMaster, to enter into an agreement for the village with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for financial assistance in the construction of soccer fields within the village limits. The emergency measure also allows the finance director “to enter into any other agreements as may be necessary and appropriate” in order to obtain the financial assistance. The full amount of the grant from the ODNR totals $75,000.
The second emergency ordinance authorized the participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation road salt contracts for 2021. Because the council had not appropriated the funds for the contracts, the emergency declaration was necessary. Both emergency ordinances were adopted.
The ordinance committee met in order to look over the prospect of creating ordinances for two topics that were brought up in the last council meeting — concerning vacant buildings in the village and removal of litter and noxious weeds around properties. As a result, the committee came to council with two proposals for introduction last evening:
• The first was an ordinance that establishes a vacant building enforcement program. This ordinance addresses a “pervasive issue which exists,” according to the introduction to the new measure. The scope of the ordinance includes duties of the owners of vacant buildings, buildings that can be exempted, penalties assessed for violations and fees for owners of such properties.
• The second ordinance repeals and replaces an earlier ordinance pertaining to the duties of owners and occupants of land to dispose of noxious weeds and litter. Focused on weeds and litter around properties, it addresses a concern for public safety and health issues. The restrictions indicated in this ordinance enumerated an extensive list of plant materials that were deemed “noxious weeds”; as well, it noted the expectations and penalties incurred by property owners who did not follow the ordinance.
A second reading was heard on the resolution to approve the solid waste management plan update for the Joint Solid Waste District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams Counties. As reported last month, the village already cooperates in waste management with the four counties. This resolution formally approves the already existing partnership.
A third and final reading was heard on the rezoning of certain lots in the village of Paulding. As the ordinance states, the “present owners of four certain parcels of land...have properly made a request to have said parcels rezoned from Zoning Classification R-3 to B-2...” Having met the required readings, the ordinance was adopted.
Also considered by the council were:
• the report of the Finance Director, Zoe McMaster as she offered the report for income tax updates, reiterating that because of the extension of Federal tax filing, the Village filing deadline is also May 17, 2021.
• monthly EMS and police reports by Mayor White.
• the setting of dates for upcoming committee meetings: Utility Committee — 3 p.m. Thursday, March 8; Village Administration (Safety and Streets) — 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 7; Recreation Committee — 5:30p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
• the possibility of the pool reopening. Only five persons submitted applications for lifeguard, so there is question as to whether the pool could be reopened this summer. To be adequately staffed, the Village has to have a staff of five to six lifeguards daily. This means optimally, 10-12 lifeguards who can alternate their time off.
• the use of funds from the Rescue Act; the Village has until December 31, 2024 to use these funds, which must be used according to federal guidelines.
• the report of the upcoming Mayor’s Association meeting, Thursday, March 15.
