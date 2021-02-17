PAULDING — Paulding Village Council took action on ordinances introduced Tuesday evening.
First readings were held to introduce the following: ordinance 1611-21 prohibiting through traffic in the east-west alley located in the block contained within North Coupland, West Perry, North Summit and West Jackson streets; ordinance 1612-21 issuing a one-year moratorium on the construction of new commercial buildings in the central business district and declaring the same to be an emergency; and ordinance 1613-21 amending the presently existing zoning code, sections 90.02(1) and 90.03(C) for the village of Paulding and declaring the same to be an emergency.
Approval was given to the two ordinances that were declared to be emergencies.
A report from the recreation committee was shared with council, discussing the option of opening the pool for the 2021 season, as well as costs, lifeguards, guidelines and sanitation. The committee recommended that the pool be opened, though acknowledging that there might be COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition, finance director Zoe McMaster noted that she would like to put $500,000 into a CDARs account with an interest rate of 0.31% on March 1. Council okayed that request.
In other business, council:
• heard updates from the zoning committee and the ordinance committees concerning school property.
• learned that financial statements were filed on Feb. 6. Copies of the report are available at the village office.
• was informed that the balance of the CARES Act fund is $11,661.81.
• heard the village administrator and mayor thank the street crews for their work during this week's snowstorm.
• scheduled a grounds and building meeting for 5 p.m. Feb. 22 to discuss a Williams Street property and downtown lighting.
