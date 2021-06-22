PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met in regular session on Monday evening with a light agenda.
Only one committee reported on a recent meeting. Lois Beamer reported that the last ordinance committee meeting, considered the police levies and their possibility to be included on the ballot for the fall. Having brought the ordinances to the council, they will now go to the village auditor. Once meeting the auditor’s approval, these levies will be sent to the board of elections for inclusion on the ballot this fall.
Three emergency legislative pieces were considered. These items concerned the tax levies to benefit the Paulding Police Department.
The fourth item not an emergency legislation would allow the village administrator to enter into a contract with Muni-Link that would replace Civica, CMI, for utility billing in the village. As previously reported by The Crescent-News, this contract was one entered into by the village finance director and approved by the village council. Since the position appears to continue vacant, Mayor Greg White was asked if he had any comment about the finance director, he replied, “Not at this time.”
The safety committee asked for a meeting and it was decided they would meet Monday at 5 p.m.
Just before ending the meeting to enter into executive session to consider personnel matters, the council offered these announcement:
• the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) will hold a meeting at noon today.
• the John Paulding Summerfest will be July 16 and will include a parade starting at 6:30 p.m., food and fireworks. Half of the $8,000 for fireworks has been procured. The community seeks donations for the remainder of the funds.
• On Wednesday, June 30, the CIC will travel to Bellefontaine to learn about the revitalization project there.
The next meeting for the Paulding Village Council will be on July 6, 6:30 p.m.
