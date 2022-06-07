PAULDING — A report from the building and grounds committee highlighted concerns about this town’s brush pile at the cemetery in Monday night’s village council meeting.
Council Member Barb Rife reported that the committee met on May 25 and heard concerns on such things as the wet conditions of the brush pile area and the dumping of “non-lawn debris,” as well as growing concern of the cost to grind up the yard waste. This has forced the committee to recommend changes to the council.
The village grinds the yard waste at a cost of about $8,000-10,000.
Rife enumerated some of the recommended changes.
“We talked about a fence and where that placement would be, or perhaps a locked gate that would be opened during normal business hours,” she said. “Another option is a keypad entry that could be given to residents for after hours dumping. We also talked about a possible charge for lawn care companies. We need to have more discussion about how to make any changes but we wanted to make a decision that is in the best interest of all of the residents in the village.”
Much discussion ensued about how the changes could or would be implemented and whether an “honesty policy” would be enough.
Rife said such a policy “has not worked, so we need to do something else.”
Asked whether the committee had discussed the repairs to the mausoleum, Rife answered no.
“That was really not part of this meeting,” she said. “We did not discuss the mausoleum, but the cemetery board is supposed to reach out to the contractor that did the repairs. There are some concerns about the repairs to the mausoleum, and the board will talk about that with the builder. I know that the (repairs to the) inside (of the mausoleum) was not what they expected.”
Paulding Village Finance Director Cheryl Halter reported that the transition to Minilink — a billing system for utilities — was taking longer than expected.
“We are in the process of verifying if the data was transferred for each account correctly. This is time consuming as we have 1,749 accounts,” said Halter. The verification process is time-consuming because the office has to meet weekly to verify each individual account. It is taking longer than we were led to believe.”
Halter also asked the council to allow a transfer of $100,000 from the income tax-debt reduction/capital improvement fund to the water capital improvement fund, and $200,000 from the income tax-debt reduction/capital improvement fund to the sewer capital improvement fund. The transfer ensures that monies are sufficient for water and sewer payment to VTF.
Councilman Dan Workman asked how many times it takes to get a nuisance violation enforced.
“I would like to know how long does it take for someone to be forced to mow their lawn?,” he asked.
Both the mayor and Village Administrator Jason Vance said that the lawn has to be at least 10 inches high before a letter is sent. Then the village has to wait until the person responds.
“By the time the village workers can get it on the schedule it is usually 12-16 inches high,” said Vance.
Mayor Greg White publicly thanked all who had a hand in putting up the banners around the square.
“It has really made the square look great, so thank you,” said White.
In other news, council:
• approved the transfer of state liquor license from Teresa and Johns Bar and Grill, Ltd., to Hawgs Tavern, LLC.
• scheduled a utility committee meeting for June 14 at 4:30 p.m. for another solar energy informational meeting.
• was reminded that the next council meeting is June 21 because of the Juneteenth holiday on June 20.
• scheduled a safety committee meeting for June 20 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss EMS issues.
