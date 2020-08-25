PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met Monday, hearing readings on three ordinances and introducing a resolution.
Council held a second reading on three ordinances: amending Sec. 90.1 of a zoning code; designating westbound Perry Street as “no turn on red” at the Perry and Williams streets intersection; and prohibiting long-term residence in non-permanent structures, campers or vehicles.
Council also introduced a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies, certifying them to the county auditor.
Shared were reports from recreation, ordinance and safety committees that met in August. Council approved the amended bylaws for EMS.
Mayor Greg White proposed removing the finance director from a probation period, effective Aug. 3.
Upcoming meetings include: street committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday; ordinance committee, Monday, 5 p.m.; finance committee, Monday, 5:30 p.m.; and village council, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.
In other business, the board:
• reminded the public that property owners continue to be responsible for obtaining building permits. This reminder will be included in the water bills.
• learned UAN payroll conversion sheets have been initiated. Finance director, Zoe McMaster, is hoping for October to start direct deposit.
• was informed that a traffic study on Airport Road would cost $2,600.
• learned that the recreation committee toured area skate parks.
• okayed a pole with LED lights and cameras to be installed at LaFountain Park by Schweller Electric, Paulding.
